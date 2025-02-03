Wedbush Lowers Earnings Estimates for Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Century Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $12.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Century Communities Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CCS stock opened at $76.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Century Communities has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $108.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.91.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 26.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

