Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 564,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Welcia Price Performance

Shares of Welcia stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. Welcia has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41.

About Welcia

Welcia Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of drug stores with dispensing pharmacies in Japan. Its stores offer OTC products, cosmetics, household goods, food, and other products. The company also offers counseling, late-night, and long-term care services, as well as home-visit bathing and nursing care support services, as well as housing services for elderly people.

