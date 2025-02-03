Wells Fargo & Company Increases Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Price Target to $112.00

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Tectonic Therapeutic Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $61.07. The stock has a market cap of $798.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.63.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.36). On average, analysts forecast that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tectonic Therapeutic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tectonic Therapeutic by 13.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,220,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,970,000 after purchasing an additional 142,600 shares during the period. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the third quarter valued at about $31,169,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Tectonic Therapeutic by 325.1% in the third quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 267,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 204,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tectonic Therapeutic by 147.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

