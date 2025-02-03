Wells Fargo & Company Increases Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $680.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $660.00 to $680.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $598.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $493.30 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $541.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.12, for a total value of $5,581,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,608 shares in the company, valued at $18,757,296.96. This represents a 22.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $15,859,540 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

