Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TEAM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $306.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $324.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.51 and its 200 day moving average is $208.44. The firm has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. Research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $394,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 210,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,690,889.35. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $1,782,974.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,970,069.08. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,208 shares of company stock valued at $63,572,404 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Atlassian by 1,308.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.