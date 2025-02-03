WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,230,340 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 0.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 18.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens raised their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.88.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC opened at $184.61 on Monday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.37 and a 52-week high of $216.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In related news, EVP William Clayton Geary sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total transaction of $582,010.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,510.99. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 14,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.55, for a total value of $3,085,443.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,471 shares in the company, valued at $21,578,485.05. This represents a 12.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

