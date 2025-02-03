West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Update

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,500 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 1,190,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 545.5 days.

West African Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

WFRSF opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. West African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

