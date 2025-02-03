Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,461,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $5,099,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,091.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $623,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

WAL stock opened at $87.84 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $53.75 and a 1 year high of $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

