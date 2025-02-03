Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.21.

Western Digital stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.43. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $46,053.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,121.37. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $93,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,030,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,629,000 after buying an additional 871,500 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,711,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,453,000 after buying an additional 732,344 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,192,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $218,034,000 after buying an additional 651,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,572,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $926,879,000 after buying an additional 423,651 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,287,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $224,497,000 after buying an additional 383,390 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

