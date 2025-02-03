What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for First Busey Q1 Earnings?

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of First Busey in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of BUSE opened at $24.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. First Busey has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First Busey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 121,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

