What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for AppFolio Q1 Earnings?

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AppFolio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AppFolio’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APPF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.29.

AppFolio stock opened at $233.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.40. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $189.01 and a 12-month high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 17.26%.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $804,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,084,060.95. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $212,091.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,903.76. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,606 shares of company stock worth $5,958,832 in the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 85.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 688.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 56.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

