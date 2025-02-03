What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for FCF Q1 Earnings?

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 20.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,572.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

