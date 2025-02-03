What is Ventum Cap Mkts’ Estimate for High Tide Q1 Earnings?

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of High Tide in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

Separately, Roth Capital raised High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $225.71 million, a P/E ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 0.48. High Tide has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of High Tide by 58.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its position in High Tide by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in High Tide during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

