William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Zoetis

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoetis from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $170.81 on Monday. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $200.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

