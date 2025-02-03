William Blair Forecasts Pool’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pool in a report issued on Friday, January 31st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $11.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Pool alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.25.

Pool Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $344.25 on Monday. Pool has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.96. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Pool

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 101.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.