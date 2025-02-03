William Blair Lowers Earnings Estimates for Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evolent Health in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Evolent Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.38). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

EVH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

EVH opened at $10.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.45. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 138.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 5,365.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

