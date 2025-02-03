Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WDS

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of Woodside Energy Group

NYSE:WDS opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Woodside Energy Group has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 44,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.