YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.47 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after acquiring an additional 319,730 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95,461 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $267.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.41. The company has a market cap of $752.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $270.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

