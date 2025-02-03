Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Lithia Motors in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.78. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $29.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2025 earnings at $9.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $34.04 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $405.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $376.19 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $405.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.21 and its 200-day moving average is $327.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, CFO Tina Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.72, for a total transaction of $392,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,466.16. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 15,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.72, for a total value of $6,127,965.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,408,369.28. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,770 shares of company stock worth $15,103,607. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.