Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for NKTR Q1 Earnings

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $152.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.70% and a negative return on equity of 173.28%. The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 46,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $47,464.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,667.10. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Wilson sold 33,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $30,061.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,702.80. This trade represents a 8.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,575 shares of company stock valued at $149,878. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 606,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 56.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,659,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,924 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.8% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,904 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,345,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 355,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

