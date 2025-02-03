Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for TSE:PPL Q1 Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a C$63.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.33.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$52.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$44.56 and a 12-month high of C$60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.60%.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.