Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for PBA Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of PBA opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $43.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

