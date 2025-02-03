Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ZG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZG

Zillow Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ZG opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -138.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $89,663.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,051.22. This trade represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $273,282.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,604.60. This trade represents a 16.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,520,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $1,579,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $11,351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zillow Group by 155.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Zillow Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.