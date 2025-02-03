Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZG. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zillow Group from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $79.20 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $83.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -138.95, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.09.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.45 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $273,282.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,604.60. This trade represents a 16.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $89,663.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,051.22. This trade represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,689 shares of company stock worth $12,520,379. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $12,248,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $11,351,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $9,813,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 132.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 164.4% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 111,743 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

