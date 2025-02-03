Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,021 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $75,319.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,817.52. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $580,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,265,325.92. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,496 shares of company stock worth $873,762 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

