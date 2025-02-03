ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CNET stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.58.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
