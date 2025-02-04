1,000 Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Purchased by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 53.7% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 31.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

MBUU stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.