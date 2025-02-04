1,000 Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Purchased by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 53.7% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 31.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Malibu Boats Stock Performance
MBUU stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
