11,303 Shares in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 24.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 36,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 249.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the third quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the third quarter worth about $2,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $490.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.34. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

