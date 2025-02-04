11,788 Shares in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.
Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %
FHTX opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.21. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91.
Foghorn Therapeutics Profile
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
