135 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $249.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,776.32. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,384.14. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,815 shares of company stock worth $3,919,739. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $290.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $295.45. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

