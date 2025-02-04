14,980 Shares in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Personalis by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 438.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Personalis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $345.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.73. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.31). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

