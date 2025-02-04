19 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 39.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $275,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $212,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,908.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,839.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,919.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,161.73. The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.69.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

