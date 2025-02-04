3,150 Shares in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGNE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurogene by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Neurogene by 192.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Neurogene
In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 48,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,259,729.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,717,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,353,390.41. The trade was a 2.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $491,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,765.12. The trade was a 45.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 120,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,249. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on NGNE
Neurogene Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of NGNE stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. Neurogene Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.
Neurogene Profile
Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neurogene
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.