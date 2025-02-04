3,150 Shares in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGNE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurogene by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Neurogene by 192.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurogene

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 48,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,259,729.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,717,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,353,390.41. The trade was a 2.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $491,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,765.12. The trade was a 45.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 120,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,249. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NGNE. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Neurogene from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Neurogene from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Neurogene from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on NGNE

Neurogene Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NGNE stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. Neurogene Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

Neurogene Profile

(Free Report)

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.