350 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Purchased by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 33.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,156,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,341,258,000 after buying an additional 9,055,354 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 8.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,351,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,796,000 after buying an additional 1,148,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,139,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,532,000 after buying an additional 618,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,113,000 after buying an additional 165,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 515.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,103,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,270,000 after buying an additional 4,274,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRH. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC began coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $97.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $104.23.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

