400 Shares in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Purchased by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,651,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,582,000 after buying an additional 56,890 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 28.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,745,000 after purchasing an additional 324,088 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 434,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at about $25,277,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Light & Wonder by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 206,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNW opened at $85.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.72. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.22 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

