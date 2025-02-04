5,050 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Acquired by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in QuantumScape by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QuantumScape Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of QS stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 4.45. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.52.
In other QuantumScape news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $27,710.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,590,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,978,820.83. This represents a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $65,056.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,622.80. The trade was a 5.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,581. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
