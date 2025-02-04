6,776 Shares in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 46.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mesoblast stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Mesoblast Limited has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.
