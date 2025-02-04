820 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,402,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,548,461.84. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 5.2 %

TSLA stock opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.22 and its 200 day moving average is $299.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.