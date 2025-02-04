9,760 Shares in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 138,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,954,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,310,000 after purchasing an additional 77,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRGX opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.26. On average, analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CRGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut shares of CARGO Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Chardan Capital cut shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of CARGO Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CARGO Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

