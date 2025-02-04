AA Financial Advisors LLC Sells 757 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AA Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 105,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.