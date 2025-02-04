Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 211 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $345.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.27. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $351.25. The company has a market cap of $644.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

