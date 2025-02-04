Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,728,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,601,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after purchasing an additional 189,134 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,733,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after purchasing an additional 834,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,275,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 220,586 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADPT opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.49. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Several research analysts have commented on ADPT shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

