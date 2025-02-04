AJ Advisors LLC Buys 44 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AJ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.3% of AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on V
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $345.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $644.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $351.25.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.