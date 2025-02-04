AJ Advisors LLC Buys 44 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AJ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.3% of AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $345.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $644.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $351.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.