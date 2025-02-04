Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives $63.39 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.5075 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.68%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

