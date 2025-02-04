Allianz (FRA:ALV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €287.83 ($296.73) and traded as high as €316.50 ($326.29). Allianz shares last traded at €314.40 ($324.12), with a volume of 517,316 shares traded.
Allianz Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of €300.00 and a 200-day moving average of €287.83.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
