Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $14,988,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,865. This trade represents a 81.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,964 shares of company stock worth $20,622,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $274.55 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of -104.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

