Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G PLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 301,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 172.9% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 91,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 57,810 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $202.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.48 and its 200-day moving average is $175.55. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $207.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $3,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,084,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,672,512.16. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,453,483. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

