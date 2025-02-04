Analysts Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Price Target at $30.33

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
Shares of CAG opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.26%.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.