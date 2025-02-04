Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 666.7% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $732.84 million, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.69. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $14.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

