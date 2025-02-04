Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Update

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Arca Continental Stock Down 3.3 %

EMBVF stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. Arca Continental has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Get Arca Continental alerts:

Arca Continental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.