Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Update

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.
Arca Continental Stock Down 3.3 %
EMBVF stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. Arca Continental has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.
Arca Continental Company Profile
